Esther Maude Kawata (97) passed away on February 6, 2020 in Culver City. She is survived by her children, Christine (Dennis) Yamamoto and Rick Kawata; grandson, Stephen (Michelle) Yamamoto; great-grandsons, Trent and Blake Yamamoto; siblings, Amy Nakano, Helen Izuka and Hoover Ushiyama; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00AM at Los Angeles Holiness Church, 3660 S. Gramercy Pl., Los Angeles, with Rev. Roland Hazama from Crossway Church of SFV officiating. Family requests flowers be omitted. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2020