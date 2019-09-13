|
|
August 11, 1924 - August 24, 2019 Ethel Aivazian passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Private graveside services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park & Cemetery, Hollywood Hills. She was born Ethel Sherman in Los Angeles, California on August 11, 1924, to Socrat and Mary Sherman. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bert Aivazian. Ethel graduated from Belmont High School. She was an accomplished pianist. Ethel met her husband Bert at Gethsemane Church in 1941. They were married on November 10, 1945 and settled in Los Angeles. They were members of United Armenian Congregational Church. Ethel was a fabulous cook and hostess. She entertained family, friends and business acquaintances with grace and beauty. Christmas Eve at the Aivazian home was full of family, friends, joy, singing and delicious food. Ethel offered her musical gifts to her church, United Armenian Congregational Church, and to the Daughters of Vartan. Ethel enjoyed traveling all over the world. She and Bert were on one of the first tours to visit China, including a walk on the Great Wall. In addition, she and Bert traveled to Australia, many countries in Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Holy Land, and also cruised to many destinations. Ethel enjoyed travel club with her dearest friends to many stateside locations and casinos. Ethel is survived by two daughters, two sons-in-law, three grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law and four great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Armenian Congregational Church, 3480 Cahuenga Blvd. W, Los Angeles, CA 90068; or to The Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019