Ethel Galper Hellenthal

Ethel Galper Hellenthal Obituary
January 16, 1922 - January 25, 2020 Ethel died peacefully at home on January 25th. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 74 years, Leonard Hellenthal (2018). She is survived by her adoring children: Dr. Ronald Hellenthal (Barbara), Carol Roberts (Larry) and Laura Segura (Sal); grandchildren Karen Barnash (John), Michele Brentano (Matt) and Tracy Roberts; and great-grandchildren Alyssa Ryann, Robert, Norah and Nolan. Please see Dignity Memorial obituaries (Hellenthal) for additional information.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 28, 2020
