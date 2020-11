April 6, 1927 - October 21, 2020 Ethel M. Morgan Robinson, born April 6, 1927, was reunited with the love of her life, Raymond W. Robinson, and her only daughter, Carolyn Joy Crosby who preceded her in death, on October 21, 2020. She leaves behind her five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many friends who dearly loved her. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Glendale, CA on November 23, 2020.