December 23, 1919 - December 23, 2019 Ethel Swain, IHM (Sister Ethel Mary) celebrated her 100th birthday on December 23 by departing her earthly life for eternal life, with prayers and strains of the "Salve Regina," chanted by members of the Immaculate Heart Community at her bedside at the IHM Residence in Los Angeles. She was a beloved IHM who entered the novitiate of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart in 1936 before her junior year at Immaculate Heart High School. Ethel was born to Richard and Ethel Swain in Denver, Colorado, and had one brother, Frank, who predeceased her.For 47 years Ethel taught primary grades in IHM schools, also serving as superior and principal. After 1968 she taught at Blessed Sacrament School, San Diego, then Resurrection School in Los Angeles.As an artist, Ethel worked in watercolor, charcoal, and acrylics; she did carving, sculpting, and needlepoint. In 1984 her peace banner was printed in the National Catholic Reporter, and the next year her banner for peace in Nicaragua was selected for public display. Ethel was a faithful volunteer at the IHM office in Hollywood. She loved telling stories and generating laughter with her humorous puns. She will be gratefully remembered as a gentle woman, who loved teaching children and participating in IHM celebrations. Her small stature belied her big heart that loved life and all whose lives she touched. She was prayerful, humble, and compassionate; her kindness and generosity blessed her family, students, and the IHM Community.Ethel is survived by her nephews, Dick (Rebecca) Swain, John (Stacey) Swain, and Joseph (Ann) Swain.The Memorial Mass for Ethel Swain, IHM will be on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 4201 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023. If you plan to attend the reception that will follow, please RSVP to Victoria Berry, IHM at [email protected] or call (541) 771-8333. Donations to honor Ethel's life may be made to the Immaculate Heart Community Residence, 435 S. Kenmore Ave. #202, Los Angeles 90020.
