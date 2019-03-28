January 4, 1923 - March 19, 2019 Ethel Weber, IHM welcomed life everlasting on March 19, blessed by members of the Immaculate Heart Community who chanted the "Salve Regina" to grace her journey home to God. She had lived at the IHM Residence in Los Angeles and loved praying, celebrating, and living in community. For 78 years Ethel blessed the IHM Community with her kindness and her service of others in her ministries.Born in Los Angeles to Theodore and Ethel Weber, she graduated from Bishop Conaty H.S. and entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart in 1941. Taking her father's name, as Sister Theodore, she taught first and second graders in eleven IHM schools for 30 years, including Our Mother of Good Counsel, and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Los Angeles; St. Matthew's, Long Beach; St. Joseph's, Carpinteria; Our Lady of Mercy, Merced. After retiring from teaching, Ethel served as chaplain at Queen of the Valley Hospital for 25 years, providing spiritual guidance and comfort to patients and their families. In her parish, Immaculate Conception, Monrovia, Ethel was active as lector, Eucharistic minister, serving in RCIA and on the liturgy committee; she was deeply involved in Christian meditation.Ethel had many talents and interests. A gifted painter, she enjoyed gardening, photography, and dance. A lover of nature, she hiked and camped in local mountains, and went white water rafting on the Kern River in her late 70s.Ethel will be remembered for her gracious greetings and loving embrace, her deep faith in God and love for the IHM Community. With grateful hearts, Community members acknowledge the loving care and devotion of Carol Daley, Ethel's travel companion and best friend who blessed and brightened Ethel's life.Ethel's two brothers and three sisters pre-deceased her. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Turner (Mike), Las Vegas, and many nieces and nephews.The funeral Mass to celebrate Ethel's life will be on Thursday, April 4, 11:00 a.m. in the Calvary Cemetery chapel, 4201 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles 90023.To honor the life of Ethel Weber, IHM, donations may be made to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary