January 17, 1925 - May 12, 2019 Ethelyn Carol Colbert, age 94, passed away on May 12, 2019 in Fullerton, California. She was born January 17, 1925, in Los Angeles California, the daughter of Henry and Alice Appel. She married Otto F. Colbert on September 7, 1946, and subsequently moved to Whittier, California. Here they raised a family and hosted/facilitated the relocation of many extended family members and friends from other regions of the country to the West Coast.Throughout her life, Ms. Colbert maintained a welcoming home environment, worked in various employment capacities (e.g., mechanical assembly, preparative cosmetic formulation, food services), and participated as a valued volunteer for a variety of community service organizations. She was a loving, generous and selfless individual whose presence will be sorely missed by her extended network and family and friends.Ms. Colbert is survived by her son, Donald A. Colbert, her daughter-in-law, Jaimee Wriston Colbert, her three grandchildren, Nate K. Colbert, Maile N. Costa Colbert, Ian M. Colbert, her son-in-law, Rui Costa, her much loved grandchildren, Mari L. Colbert and Odette H. Costa Colbert, and her nieces, Gerri Covarrubias and Terri Roberts, a large extended family, and numerous close friends and past work colleagues.A graveside memorial service for Ms. Colbert will be held on May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Save the Children's fund, or the . Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2019