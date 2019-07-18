Funeral services for Mrs. Etsuko Arikawa Yamashita, 93, Moneta, Ca.-born Nisei and long-time resident of Gardena, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on July 15, at the Kei-Ai South Bay Healthcare Center, will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11:30 A.M. at the Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, CA.She is survived by her loving family: Daughter Christine "Qris" (Chris Komai) Yamashita; sons George (Julie) Yamashita and Richard (Joyce) Yamashita; grandsons Andy, Sam and Mark; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.A dutiful mother, grandmother and aunt, Etsuko volunteered at the Gardena Buddhist Church for many years. She joined the Matrons, played the organ for services, taught both Japanese and pre-school classes and actively supported her children's activities in Scouting. Etsuko had a great love of music, which she encouraged in her children and grandchildren.The family requests in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the Gardena Buddhist Church or to a favorite charitable organization in memory of Mrs. Etsuko Yamashita. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441 Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 18, 2019