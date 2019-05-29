Msgr. Eugene A. Gilb died May 25, in San Pedro. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 23, 1930, the youngest of four sons. He attended St. John's Major Seminary, Camarillo, was ordained to the priesthood May 3, 1957, and served in numerous assignments throughout his 62 years. He was most recently pastor of St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes, retiring in 1999. After retirement he continued to be a beloved figure throughout the community. Msgr. Gilb lived the last years of his life at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in San Pedro. For those who wish to make a donation in his memory, his favorite charities were Little Sisters of the Poor, San Pedro; the L.A. Archdiocese Priest Retirement Fund, Los Angeles; and the Msgr. Eugene A. Gilb Tuition Fund at the St. John Fisher School. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019