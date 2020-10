September 13, 1927 - August 12, 2020 Eugene Donald Faierman was born on September 13, 1927 to Etta and Morris Faierman. Gene, as he was known, grew up in Boyle Heights, attended Roosevelt High School, and graduated from USC in 1950. Gene proudly served during World War II. Gene's 54 year career as a Financial Advisor began at Roberts Scott & Co in 1964 and concluded at Ameriprise Financial in 2018. Gene was an avid golfer and a member of El Caballero Country Club for 52 years, where he served multiple terms as a Board Director. Gene lived in Woodland Hills, CA and is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Lee Dunn Faierman; his two daughters Mara Faierman Carieri and Stacy Faierman Marks, and their husbands, Joseph Carieri and Howard Marks; his 5 grandchildren, Allie, Matthew and Robert Carieri, and Andre and Guy Marks; 4 sisters, and nieces and nephews. Gene was known as a friend to all and a role model of a great gentleman. His life touched and impacted many and he will be extremely missed.



