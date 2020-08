April 30, 1951 - August 9, 2020 Eugene (Gene), 69 of Pasadena was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. as an infant. Gene passed away peacefully at home with his partner, Nadege, by his side. Gene graduated from Garfield High School and LA Trade Tech College. He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Nadege Williams, his daughter, Evelyn Granados Jimenez (Alex), grandchildren Olivia and Harley, sisters Martha Granados and Maria Louise Granados, Nephews Rene Franco and Jerry Franco Jr, Nieces Maureen Granados and Kathleen Granados. He was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Franco Granados and father, Eugenio Vera Granados, brother Gilbert Granados (Theresa). Gene worked for CBS for 47 years. He was cremated and no service will be held.



