December 26, 1924 - December 13, 2019 Eugene Joseph Resnick was born on December 26, 1924, in Philadelphia, and passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 13, 2019. He grew up the son of Russian immigrants during the Depression. His early youth was shattered by the sudden death of his father, the untimely demise of his adored elder brother, and the struggles of the family to survive. In high school, he distinguished himself as a high achiever and star basketball player, and was recruited to play professional ball until World War II broke out. He enlisted in the Navy, but soon his superior basketball skills were discovered, and he became a Navy basketball star. After the war he took advantage of the GI Bill to finish high school and then pursued a college education. Gene met his first wife, Betty, in NYC, and they wed in September of 1947. This marriage produced two fine children, Brad and Candace. From his early days as a travelling salesman in Chicago he eventually, and with much hard work, founded his own electronic components company in Los Angeles. As a successful businessman and longtime resident of Beverly Hills, he and Betty were active in supporting many charities, including getting the Harlem Globetrotters to play vs. Hollywood celebrities in a great fundraiser for children in need. His second marriage was to Dana Lombardo and he became the loving father of beautiful twins, Alex and Caroline. During that time, he also became an acclaimed tournament poker player. He is survived by his wife, Dana, Alex and Caroline, and his daughter from his first marriage Candace Burch of McMinnville, Oregon, his granddaughters, Jessica and Ryan, of Santa Monica, California, and his grandson, Aaron Resnick of Basalt, Colorado. His son from his first marriage, Brad Resnick, predeceased him in 2018. Gene Resnick was the classic example of the American Dream – the boy who had nothing but "pulled himself up by his bootstraps" to become his own man and a success in life. He will be missed for his larger than life personality, his honesty, integrity, shrewdness and lessons in survival. He was a force to be reckoned with. The family is holding a private memorial service at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020