EUGENE KEITH ANDREASEN, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020 at the age of 94. He was the son of Esther and Alma Andreasen, born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 10, 1925. Gene was a graduate of the Univ. of Utah and served in the US Army, stationed in Europe, Japan, and Korea. His later career was with the Prudential Insurance Company's Los Angeles office. Gene, an avid hiker, was a member of the Sierra Club and served as an Outings Program volunteer leading many trips into the Grand Canyon, one of his favorite destinations. Gene was also a world traveler enjoying visiting exotic destinations. He is survived by his brother, Val Andreasen, devoted nieces and nephews, long time friend and companion, Neil Matsumori, and many friends and relatives. Interment of his ashes in Salt Lake City will take place at a later time to be determined.



