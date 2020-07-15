1/
Eugene Keith Andreasen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EUGENE KEITH ANDREASEN, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020 at the age of 94. He was the son of Esther and Alma Andreasen, born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 10, 1925. Gene was a graduate of the Univ. of Utah and served in the US Army, stationed in Europe, Japan, and Korea. His later career was with the Prudential Insurance Company's Los Angeles office. Gene, an avid hiker, was a member of the Sierra Club and served as an Outings Program volunteer leading many trips into the Grand Canyon, one of his favorite destinations. Gene was also a world traveler enjoying visiting exotic destinations. He is survived by his brother, Val Andreasen, devoted nieces and nephews, long time friend and companion, Neil Matsumori, and many friends and relatives. Interment of his ashes in Salt Lake City will take place at a later time to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved