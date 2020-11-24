May 13, 1932 - November 19, 2020 Dr. Eugene Marvin Osher passed away peacefully Thursday morning of natural causes. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol; children William & Genine, Robert & Ann, and Linda; and grandchildren Edward, Kate & Will, Taylor and Andrew. Dr. Osher was born in 1932 to Harry and Belle Oscherwitz in Chicago, Il. After completing his medical training at the University of Illinois and serving as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, he moved to California with his growing family to begin a career as an Orthopedic Surgeon. Over the years he built one of the most successful sports medicine practices in Los Angeles which included serving professional sports teams as well as collegiate and Olympic athletes. During this time, he also served on the Board of the family business, Best Kosher/Sinai Sausage Company based in Chicago. In addition to his professional pursuits, Dr. Osher gave freely of his time to assist others including working with victims of Polio in the late '50s, serving as a commissioner for the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Commission, acting as a volunteer physician for the U.S. Olympic Committee, chairing the Emergency Medical Services Commission of the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics and working as the Chief Medical Officer of the 1994 World Cup Games in Los Angeles.In his later years, Gene Osher took great pleasure in traveling the world with his wife Carol and pursuing his interest in life-long learning. Through his involvement with the Plato Society, he served as the chair for the Medical Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic. He also continued in helping others, serving as a Board member of Hillcrest Country Club and leading missions to Israel for the Jewish Federation. Dr. Osher was a kind, knowledgeable, giving man who people came to rely on. He was adored by his family, respected by his peers, admired by the people he served, and loved by his friends of which there were many. He will be sorely missed.In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity
.