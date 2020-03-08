Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groman Eden Mortuary | Eden Memorial Park
11500 Sepulveda Blvd
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(800) 522-4875
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Margolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene (Gene) Margolis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene (Gene) Margolis Obituary
May 15, 1929 - March 5, 2020 EUGENE (GENE) MARGOLIS, died of natural causes at the age of 90 in Woodland Hills on March 5th, 2020. Funeral services will take place Monday, March 9th at 11:00 AM at Groman Eden 11500 Sepulveda Bl, Mission Hills. Gene was born on May 15, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Morris and Sonia Margolis. He served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He graduated from The City College of New York with a 4-year degree. Gene had a long and successful career as a sales rep for children's clothing. He lived in Woodland Hills for 56 years. Gene is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Janice Margolis, sons Rick and Steve, daughter Fi (Robin), daughters-in-law Dru and Sheri and grandchildren Dillon, Marissa, Samantha and Alexa.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groman Eden Mortuary | Eden Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -