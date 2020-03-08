|
May 15, 1929 - March 5, 2020 EUGENE (GENE) MARGOLIS, died of natural causes at the age of 90 in Woodland Hills on March 5th, 2020. Funeral services will take place Monday, March 9th at 11:00 AM at Groman Eden 11500 Sepulveda Bl, Mission Hills. Gene was born on May 15, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Morris and Sonia Margolis. He served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He graduated from The City College of New York with a 4-year degree. Gene had a long and successful career as a sales rep for children's clothing. He lived in Woodland Hills for 56 years. Gene is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Janice Margolis, sons Rick and Steve, daughter Fi (Robin), daughters-in-law Dru and Sheri and grandchildren Dillon, Marissa, Samantha and Alexa.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020