Rev. Fr. Eugene Raymond Linowski, On Bright Monday, April 13, shortly after midnight, at the age of nearly 90, the Very Rev. Eugene Raymond Linowski, a priest of the Eparchy of Parma and long-term pastor of St. John the Chrytom Parish in Columbus, OH, passed away at Ganzhorn Suites in Powell, OH. Fr. Eugene was a bi-ritual Priest of the Roman rite (Franciscan) and a Priest of the Byzantine rite. He was incardinated to the Eparchy of Parma in 1976 and became the First Rector to St. Mary Church in Van Nuys, CA. Survived nephew Fred Kowalski and other cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current conditions, burial will take place Friday at Holy Spirit Cemetery in Parma, OH. Please take the time to pray for the soul of this holy Priest who for nearly 63 years labored for God's glory and for the salvation of our souls! Arrangements by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, Columbus, OH. A full obituary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 16, 2020