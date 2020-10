Or Copy this URL to Share

September 19, 1930 - September 25, 2020 Eugene W. Berk was born in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 1930 to Ruth Sculnick Berk and Phillip Berk. He was an investor and a businessman. He retired to Paradise, California and then spent his final years back in Southern California with his family. Gene is survived by his nieces Pam and Karen, nephews Damian and Scott and his great nieces, Alexandra, Kendall and Karlee. Gene was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store