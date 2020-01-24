Home

Greek Obituary - Sierra Madre
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedra
1324 S. Normandie Avenue,
Los Angeles,, CA
Eugenia Peterson Zaferis


1922 - 2020
Eugenia Peterson Zaferis Obituary
August 11, 1922 - January 20, 2020 Nia passed away at the age of 97, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest James Zaferis, her parents, John and Evagelia Peterson, brothers, Peter and George Peterson, and sister, Dena Charouhas. She is survived by her children, Vicky (Van), Vannie (Dan), Patti (Tony) and Jim (Joanna). Also survived by brother, Stephen (Tina) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 AM at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Sophia Cathedral.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 24, 2020
