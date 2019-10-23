|
December 20, 1925 - October 3, 2019 Eunice Margaret Erb was born on December 20, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA. She passed away on October 3, 2019. She graduated from Marlborough School in 1943 and from Stanford University in 1946. Eunice married Douglas Goodan in 1946. They celebrated 62 years of marriage, before his death in 2009. Eunice is survived by her 3 children and their families. Eunice lived her entire life in Southern California. She was a longtime docent at the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History, helped to develop the Junior Arts Center at Barnsdall Park and over many years she participated in several philanthropic organizations in the greater Los Angeles area. Most recently she was a Governor Emeritus at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. Eunice also enjoyed traveling, attending classes at UCLA and, she loved to read, especially books about world history. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eunice's memory to the Huntington Library, Art Museum & Botanical Gardens at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 23, 2019