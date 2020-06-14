March 31, 1957 - June 4, 2020 t is with great sadness that the family of Eva Cantu Weindorf announce her passing, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Eva passed away peacefully at her home in Sylmar, after months of battling complications from a terminal cancer diagnosis. Forever remembered as a kind, thoughtful, and loving spirit she is survived by her husband Mark Weindorf (married 20 years) and her children Jonathan and Sarah Weindorf. Preceded in death by her parents Leobardo Cantu and Francisca Cantu, from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Eva is the sixth sibling in a family of ten daughters and one son. Survived by her father-in-law, Luther Weindorf of Mount Vernon, WA and preceded in death by mother-in-law Valeria Weindorf, she is survived by her brother-in-law Paul Weindorf, Poli, MI, Thomas Weindorf, Sylmar, CA, Hans Weindorf, Summerville, SC and sister-in-law Annett Anderson, Camano Island, WA. Born in El Campo, Texas into a migrant farm-worker family from Mexico, Eva followed the harvest with her family (from Texas to California) picking crops alongside her family and living a typical migrant farm-worker experience. This life style often involved living out of the family car and wondering what new town, school, and community would graciously accept a young, hard-working family, during the harvest season. We can imagine how difficult (and maybe a bit comical) it must have been for two young, migrant parents to drive up to a work site with a car full of young daughters. Love, faith, and laughter got the family through many tough times, which is why Eva loved to watch comedy and had a beautiful laugh. Eventually, the Cantu family settled in the San Joaquin Valley in heart of California and found a home in Pixley, population 1,200. Eva graduated from Pixley Elementary, Tulare Union High School, and was the first to graduate from college, with a degree in Social Work, from California State University, Fresno. She worked her way through college employed at the Internal Revenue Service and later advanced her career in the insurance industry. Before her passing, she witnessed the worldwide corona virus pandemic, economic crisis, political chaos and a sweeping global call for social justice and change. She caught a quick glimpse of the world her children will live and thrive in, as they begin their journey without her by their side. Her gracious life taught them that striving for the American Dream entails years of sacrifice, hard work, and determination. Eva's rich legacy of caring for others, and gift of love, are a lesson learned in how to be a giver, not a taker and how to be a caregiver, which was evident in the daily care provided by her children and husband the past three months of her illness. Her fearless efforts to try new experiences in life, her ability to persevere and endure whatever came her way and her tenacity and spirit to live life her way will live on forever. Her amazing life has left a lasting impact on her children, extended family, and future generations. She loved her family and friends and always sent God's blessings. Lovingly remembered and missed by her brother Jose Angel Cantu, Hanford,CA and eight sisters: Juana Lozano, Harlingen, TX, Herminia Jones, Tulare, CA, Gloria Shannon Kingsburg, CA Margarita Cantu, Montecito, CA, Manuela Cantu, Napa, CA, Noelia Cantu, York, PA, Julia Cantu Chowchilla, CA and Rita Cantu, Hanford, CA. Survived by several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews around the country, and several Aunts/Uncles and cousins in the US and Mexico.



