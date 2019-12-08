|
January 22, 1927 - November 26, 2019 Eva Monge was born in El Paso, Texas to Bessie and Joseph Murphy. They moved to Los Angeles shortly after my mom's birth. Dad and his family moved from Mexico to Los Angeles when he was four, but mom and dad didn't meet until they both went to college at USC. Dad was ambitious, but a worrier and a perfect match for someone with a real positive attitude. Mom was a daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a stay at home mom, but loved to stay busy. To kids and grand kids mom was an awesome source of information before the Internet. She loved sending post cards and inspiring articles. The library and local junior college were her home away from home. Her home was always filled with board games, art supplies, pets especially dogs. She rescued baby birds and healed our wounds. She was a quiet lady, but a listener who really cared about how we felt. When Dad retired in 1988, Mom and Dad got a chance to travel around the world. My dad wasn't much of an adventurer after WWII, but he enjoyed it too. She always made things fun and interesting even went to Ireland to discover her roots. She was a confident lady, but a kind and patient one as well. She will truly be missed. She is survived by her for children, Joe, Lisa, Tom and Mary; seven grandchildren, Kristy, TJ, Michael, Keith, Joe, Alison and Mike and three step-children, Brianna, Danielle and Chris. Mom's favorite charity was Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Boulevard, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, and NE 68010. The Rosary will be held at Brown Colonial Mortuary on Sunday, Dec. 8th at 3pm. A funeral mass will be at Holy Family Cathedral on Monday Dec. 9th at 12.10pm followed by a gravesite service at Ascension Cemetery in Lake Forest.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019