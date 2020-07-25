June 24, 1930 - July 24, 2020 Eva Marie Majich would like to let you know that her work here is done. She passed away peacefully in Pasadena, California, just days after her 90th birthday, and hurried off to party with family and friends she hasn't seen for a long time in a wonderful place where she can dance and laugh to her heart's content. Eva was born in Los Angeles to Vido Artukovich and Anna Papac Artukovich and grew up in the Leimert Park/View Park neighborhood. She attended grammar school at St. John the Evangelist Hyde Park; high school at St. Mary's Academy (Class of '48); and Mount St. Mary's College where she majored in Home Economics (which may explain her intense dislike of sewing!). During college, she worked in the credit department at Bullocks Wilshire.When Eva met Leo Anthony Majich, she thought he was way too full of himself. But he was enchanted by the sight of her at a dance in a black-and-white polka dotted dress and would eventually sweep her off her feet. They married on October 28, 1951 at St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church in Los Angeles and remained sweethearts for 56 years until Leo's passing in 2008. Proud of her Croatian/Hercegovinian heritage, Eva was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church. Her great-grandparents, Gjuro Papac and Mande Bašura Papac, were the second couple to marry there in 1911. Eva was a Croatian Day Picnic princess in 1946 and served as President of the St. Anthony Women's Guild in 1981-82, in which she remained a member for many years. She enjoyed volunteering with the Little Sisters of the Poor in Boyle Heights and San Pedro, and was active in her home parish, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Pasadena, where she once served as president of the Mother's Club. Eva was the "Grand Diva of All Things Domestic." She was renowned for her wonderful cooking abilities (and her uncanny talent for disguising leftovers). She enjoyed gardening, making crafts, shopping (especially for shoes), Big Band music, dancing, going to the movies, and antiquing. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She loved Las Vegas and would want her Bally's rewards card to accompany her in the casket in case there are dollar slot machines in heaven! She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but delightful memories. She would want us to spend more time with our kids; walk on the beach, collect sand dollars, and build drip sandcastles whenever possible; go places even if we've been there before; and celebrate our lifelong friendships. Eva is survived by her five children – Theresa Majich Goodell, Anthony Majich (Susan), Tom Majich (Kristine), Paul Majich (Elizabeth), and Evie Weisenberg (Michael), as well as 13 other treasures who called her "Baba" – Justin Majich (Christina), Tom Majich (Joy), Melissa Keeslar (Michael), Angela Gray (Jessy), Steven Majich (Kalynn), Katherine Hofbauer (Christopher), Roxanne Majich, Julia Majich, Marilyn Majich, Rachel Majich, Natalie Majich, Emily Weisenberg, and Peter Weisenberg, and 14 great-grandchildren: Leo Majich, Mason Gray, Dean Majich, Szofia Majich, William Keeslar, Henry Gray, Mariana Keeslar, Stella Majich, Beau Hofbauer, Victoria Gray, Luka Majich, Madeline Majich, Matthew Hofbauer, and Elisse Majich.Eva is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony P. Artukovich and Lucille Lamat Artukovich, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leo. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the wonderfully compassionate Ivanka Cale who lovingly cared for our Mom in her final months, and provided her with plenty of laughter, storytelling, and tranquility before her transition from this life to the next.ARRANGEMENTS: Cryptside services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary, 4201 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.In honor of her memory, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Eva's name to St. Mary's Academy, 701 Grace Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301 or online at https://bit.ly/32K9Xto
, or to St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, 712 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Mass requests can be done online at https://bit.ly/2CGqXGo
or by calling the Parish Office at (213) 628-2938.