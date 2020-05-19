Born on November 10, 1929 in Kohala, Hawaii, Cerritos resident Eva S. Goto passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved mother of Pamela (Guy) Kato and Myles (Laurie) Goto; loving grandmother of Bryce T. Kato, Kyler, Hana, and Kayden Goto. Also survived by sister Ruth Kise of Gardena, CA, and may nieces and nephews.In accordance with her wishes, a private family service was held on May 27, 2020 at Rose Hills.The family kindly requests no koden.



