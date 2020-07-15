1/
Evangelina Narvaez
1920 - 2020
April 8, 1920 - July 4, 2020 Evangelina Narváez, 100 years old, of Eagle Rock passed away in Glendale on July 4, 2020.Eva, affectionately known as "Maki" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born April 8, 1920, in El Paso, Texas to Antonia and Vicente Lopez. Eva led a long, successful career at La Opinión as a Classified Advertising Manager. She retired after 46 years but continued to serve her church and her community.Eva was a proud and faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. A founding member of the Lincoln Heights Spanish SDA church, she served in countless missionary efforts and performed with her church choir, singing and playing the cello.Eva is survived by her daughters, Leonor and Sandra; four grandchildren Emily, Adriana, Sarah, and Aaron; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Rosy, in 2009.Memorial services will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on July 30. Memorial donations may be made on Eva's behalf to the Southern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Lincoln Heights Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills - Old North Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
