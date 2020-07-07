1/1
Evangeline Jaquez
April 13, 1933 – July 1, 2020Loving wife, mother, and teacher. Married to Celso Jaquez for 64 years. Mother of Ted, Priscilla, Lisa, Celso, Genevieve, and Greg. She had a love for life and all of its glory. She loved nature, gardening, the Eastern Sierras, and USC football. But above all, she loved music, particularly stage shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, etc. She also gave her and heart and soul to teaching children with special needs at Perez Special Education Center for more than 20 years. Evangeline is survived by her husband, five of her six children, and seven grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
