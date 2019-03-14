March 25, 1927 - March 11, 2019 Evangeline "Van" Pappas, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on March 11, at the age of 91. Van was born on March 25, 1927, in New York City. The daughter of Greek immigrants, George Marentis and Arhontia Aronis, she graduated Hunter College in New York with a journalism degree. A talented actress, singer and writer, Van hosted a radio program in New York, "Van's Poetry Corner," and worked as a casting director for CBS, before marrying her husband of 65 years, the late Theodore "Ted" Pappas, who she helped put through law school.In 1957, Van and Ted moved West, first to Northridge and then to Encino, California, where they raised a family and worked to establish St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Northridge. In the early years, Van appeared in numerous stage productions, taught drama, and sang in the St. Nicholas choir. Later, in connection with Ted's work as General Counsel for Tupperware International, Van and Ted traveled extensively throughout the world, from Asia and the Pacific to South America and Europe, allowing Van to practice her facility with foreign languages and make many lasting friendships.Van was inspirational to those who knew her and deeply loved by her family. Van is survived by her daughter Andrea and son-in-law Robert McCausland, daughter Penelope and son-in-law William Brown, son Michael and daughter-in-law Nancy Pappas, grandchildren Jennifer, Matthew, Ariana, Alexa, Teddy, Niko and Tia, and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Evangeline, Grayson and Austin. We love you Super Yiayia!In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 9501 Balboa Blvd., Northridge, CA 91325. Viewing Thursday, at 6 p.m.; funeral Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019