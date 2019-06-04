Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Koss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Feigen Koss

Evelyn Feigen Koss, a beautiful woman, gentle soul, and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, has passed from this Earth and is now resting in peace. Evelyn was born in 1925 in Los Angeles and lived there her entire life. She was admired and loved by all with whom she came in contact. Beloved wife of Marty Koss, sister of Norman Waldman (Rusty); mother of Janis Stuart (Ken), Laura Nolan, Marc Feigen (Darlene) and Michael Koss (Corie); grandmother of Terry Gerson (Valerie), Max Gerson (Zeana), Joshua Gerson (Tara Lee), Maureen Pearson, Katie Shape, Michael Feigen, Alison Feigen, Jeremy Feigen (Anna), Zane Koss (Elisa), Autumn Sarzana (Jesse) and Niki Koss; great-grandmother of Zack Gerson (Rachel), Jacob Gerson, Atlas Gerson, Dresden Gerson, Weston Gerson, Madeleine Gerson, Charlie Gerson, Havana Gerson, Jack Gerson, Layla Pearson, Sullivan Pearson, Henry Feigen, Ella Koss, Mason Koss, Lucy Koss, Leo Sarzana, and Avery Sarzana; great-great-grandmother of Davenus Gerson and Leros Gerson; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Morris Feigen, Linda Koss and Donna Koss. As written by her husband Marty: "Years ago in Boyle Heights, a child about 10 lived next to my home. I didn't see her again until 33 years later when she was 43 and had lost her husband on their 25th anniversary. To my good fortune she had become a gorgeous, lovely woman. We subsequently married and she was always my P.A.L. – Precious, Adorable, and Loving. The song You're Just Too Good to Be True was the song always played at parties we had. We are devastated by her loss. Evelyn was the heart and centerpiece of our family." As written by her grandson Max's wife, Zeana, who speaks for the entire family when she says, "Dear Granny Evie, while talking about you to a friend, I realized you are the only person I have ever known with a life that is a true success story. It has checked all of the boxes: beautiful, funny, clever, witty, generous, loving, wealthy, stylish, being loved and in-love with a man, traveled, long happy life, and children who adore you. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life, I have loved every bit of it, my children have loved every bit of it, and my husband has loved every bit of it." Funeral services were held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park – Hollywood Hills. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 4 to June 9, 2019