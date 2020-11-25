June 6, 1924 - November 22, 2020 Evelyn Buckspan 96, passed away Sunday morning in Woodland Hills, CA. She was born and raised in Long Beach,CA with her younger brother Charles, close to the ocean and beaches she loved. Her parents Leo and Augusta(Rosenthal) Gilbert - immigrated to California from London, England. Evelyn married Erwin (Buck) Buckspan in 1943. Buck joined the army and their early life together was spent moving around the country with the military. After the war, Evelyn and Buck settled in Southern California. While raising three children Evelyn attended UCLA and received her BS degree with honors in Home Economics. Her thirst for additional education never stopped. Evelyn used her creative talents for all types of home and art projects. She loved to decorate her home for holidays making it fun and festive, and cooking for a crowd. Evelyn applied her education and creative skills with nutritious meals, trying new recipes as well as creating her famous birthday cakes. She gave much of herself to her family supporting and nurturing her children; they were most important in her life. This resulted in numerous hours directly involved in their activities from horses, ice skating, and motorcycles. She loved doing activities with her grandchildren and was always there for them. Evelyn loved horses and she herself became a member of the Saddlers, a woman's equestrian drill team.Evelyn was also a career woman as a legal secretary and later as a legal administrator at two prestigious LA area law firms. Evelyn was also active with the American Association of University Women responsible for its monthly newsletter. However her favorite volunteer activity was docent at the LA Museum of Science and Industry. Evelyn loved to travel with her family domestically and abroad.Evelyn was predeceased by her brother Charles Gilbert and husband Buck. She is survived by her three children – Andrea(Stephen) Korn, Kathryn(Michael) Plaksin, Kenneth(Carol) Buckspan, 6 grandchildren – Jeffrey(Kathleen), Richard(Piyush), and Brian(Jamie) Korn and Victoria(Andres) Lerner, Brandon(Ellen) Buckspan, Ian Buckspan and 7 great grandchildren – Max, Gavin, Morgan and Gabriel Korn, Jake and Emma Lerner, and Lavi Buckspan. Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma, we love you and you will be missed!The family expresses appreciation to Nenita Panizales and to the staff at Elaine's place (Danny,Nida,Teresa,Elaine) for the excellent care given to her over many years.To honor Evelyn's life donations can be made to UCLA People-Animal Connection at UCLAPAC@mednet.ucla.edu (310)267-8184 or to any charity of your choice
.