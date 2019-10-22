|
|
October 19, 1930 - October 15, 2019 Glenna was born in Los Angeles to Christian (originally from Iceland) and Gertrude (originally from San Juan Capistrano). She attended St. Agnes Grammar and High School and having earned a four-year scholarship, graduated from Immaculate Heart College in 1952. She then was awarded another scholarship, this time from Stanford University, from which she earned her first master's degree…and earning her second master's from Cal State Northridge. Glenna then joined the faculty at Pierce Community College where she taught Chemistry until her retirement in the nineties. She then moved to Huntington Beach where she lived with her special friend, Carolyn Crockett for the next 24 years. She was a true and loyal friend to those she loved…which was most people…and she hated with a passion those she couldn't respect. She will be sorely missed. Glenna died at Hoag Hospital after a sudden illness. She was surrounded by loved ones including her two small dogs, who were so happy to see her it occurred to us that the cause of death might be trampling. Glenna is survived by one cousin, Harry Walen, his wife Mary, and a legion of second cousins. There will be funeral mass and a celebration of her life Friday the 25th of October, at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church at 20444 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA. There will be a reception at Carolyn and Glenna's home in Huntington Beach which will be held directly following the mass.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019