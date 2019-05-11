December 17, 1928 - April 25, 2019 Born on December 17, 1928, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Evelyn passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at the age of 90, in Torrance, CA. Evelyn was a wonderful and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. While working at Boston City Hospital she met Marvin Gasster, MD, and married on May 21, 1952. In 1953 they moved to Los Angeles where they raised four children, Deborah (Rich), Sam (Diane), Mark (Jill), and Lisa (Greg). Evelyn created a welcoming and loving home, and enjoyed a wide circle of friends. Once the kids were grown, Evelyn returned to nursing doing volunteer work for the American Red Cross and Los Angeles County. For the last 40 years, Evelyn has lived in Torrance, California where she enjoyed a warm and close community of friends and neighbors. A lifelong learner with a keen sense of curiosity, she attended classes at the local college and community theater. Evelyn was an avid movie goer and attended several movies per month with her close friend and neighbor Jeffrey South. A voracious reader, she particularly enjoyed murder mysteries. Evelyn also loved to do crossword puzzles which gave her an opportunity to use her amazing command of words. Flowers were another of Evelyn's passion, especially Cymbidium orchids and Plumeria. She loved her time in the garden, including growing vegetables, and she made a point to have plants and freshly cut flowers in her home. Evelyn believed that God was in the garden. Evelyn was a wonderful and supportive grandmother to her four grandchildren: Bryan (Lauren), Jamie (Conner), David and Emily. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, her sister, Mary Dinneen, and her brother, John Sexton. In lieu of flowers donations in Evelyn's memory can be made to the following organizations: Nurses' Health Study (617-525-2258) or the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region (310-445-2685). Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 14, 2019