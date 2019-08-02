|
September 7, 1921 - July 31, 2019 Evelyn Hoffman (née Kaplan) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on July 31, 2019 at the age of 97. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Marlene Hoffman, son Jeffrey Hoffman, sister Dorothy Katz and her many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was born in Chicago and married Charles Hoffman in 1948. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1958. For 40 years Evie and Charlie owned and ran Modern Draperies, a successful business, manufacturing and installing elegant custom draperies for their many loyal customers. Evelyn was extremely active in fundraising organizations. She served as regional president for B'nai B'rith Women. She also served as president for Founders for Diabetic Research and was active in fundraising for City of Hope. Evie will also be remembered by those who loved her for her incomparable skills as a cook and baker. No one ever left her house hungry. Services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela, Los Angeles 90045.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 2, 2019