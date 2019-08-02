Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn K. Hoffman


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn K. Hoffman Obituary
September 7, 1921 - July 31, 2019 Evelyn Hoffman (née Kaplan) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on July 31, 2019 at the age of 97. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Marlene Hoffman, son Jeffrey Hoffman, sister Dorothy Katz and her many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was born in Chicago and married Charles Hoffman in 1948. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1958. For 40 years Evie and Charlie owned and ran Modern Draperies, a successful business, manufacturing and installing elegant custom draperies for their many loyal customers. Evelyn was extremely active in fundraising organizations. She served as regional president for B'nai B'rith Women. She also served as president for Founders for Diabetic Research and was active in fundraising for City of Hope. Evie will also be remembered by those who loved her for her incomparable skills as a cook and baker. No one ever left her house hungry. Services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela, Los Angeles 90045.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now