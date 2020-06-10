Evelyn Lois Swan
July 23, 1928 - June 2, 2020 Evelyn Lois Gibson Swan died on June 2 at the age of 91.Born in Corry, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1928, to Paul and Bernice (Dingfelder) Gibson, she was the oldest of four children who helped her mother with the younger children. This was likely where she got her desire for Nursing. After graduation from high school, Evelyn went to Erie for Nursing School. During her time there, she was swept off her feet by the outgoing Charles N. Swan and they married in 1949 and would stay married for 46 years, until Charlie died. In 1966, the family moved to Panorama City, California, for Charlie's work. Evelyn immediately got a job at Kaiser Permanente Hospital and stayed there for 35 years, until she retired. During her work years, she went back to school to get a Bachelors' degree. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, siblings, Paul, Jr. and Louise, and her son, Jeff. She is survived by her sister, Laura, sons, Philip Swan (Judy), Gary Swan (Liz Tungate), and daughter, Monta Kuhlman (Bart), five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to the American Legion Post 817, 13553 Reedley St, Panorama City, CA 91402. Arrangements by Angeleno's Funeral Home, Van Nuys.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
