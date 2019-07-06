|
|
September 15, 1949 - June 20, 2019 Evelyn passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, and is survived by a daughter Evelyn Mae "E.M." (Mike) Rodewald and two grandchildren. For more than three decades, Evelyn worked as an accountant in the Los Angeles area. An accomplished woman, she was valedictorian of her high school and college classes, earned an MBA, spoke six languages fluently, and held a pilot's license. Throughout her life she pursued her love of travel by visiting all seven continents and close to a hundred countries. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 15520 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: CPAF (https://nurturingchange.org/) or The Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019