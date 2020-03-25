|
November 20, 1925 - March 18, 2020 Evelyn "Evie" passed away on the evening of March 18, after a short struggle with dementia and a failed heart. Resting comfortably in her final days, Evie heard from all her children who shared thoughts that made their final time together a release. Mom slipped away from the frustrations of her last days. Evie is spiritual and now comforted with peace with her spiritual husband and companion forever Irving Jack Brent who preceded her in passing 18 years ago. Born in Pennsylvania on November 20, 1925 to Max Weiss and Yetta Luden-Weiss. In the year ending 1928, Sarah Evelyn lost her birth mother to a flu. Evie, along with her five-year old sister, Annette, and their one-year old brother Irvin. They were understandably bewildered. They were greatly assisted by their Aunt Goldie; Yetta's close close sister. Their father shortly remarried Edith Turner, and the family unit carried on. Evie went to Pittsburgh, Pa., for college, and found the experience agreeable with her disposition. Joining a sorority, she quickly fit in. In 1947, one of her sorority sisters suggested a blind date twosome. Evelyn agreed, and Evelyn married Irving Jack Brent in June of 1948. Irv worked in the scrap steel business, and Evie soon became a stay at home mom with the addition of Richard in, 1949, Jane Carol in 1952, and Paul David in 1956. Time in years passed quickly, and the call of the West struck Irv and Evie. In Sept. of 1957, they crossed the continental divide and took up residence in Los Angeles. They lived between Fairfax and La Cienega south of Olympic, north of Pico. In 1958 Charles Edward joined the family. They lived 10+ years on Crescent Heights, then in 1968 moved to Beverly Hills. Now with four children, Richard Samuel, Jane Carol, Paul David, and Charles Edward well in hand, she built out a lovely home on Almont Dr. which became a place for social gatherings and embracing friends. Evie's activism at the family's house of worship [Temple Emanuel] was another way in which she linked the Brent family into her community. An activist, with adept social skills, Evelyn had many friends in the communities where she lived. When her children brought home friends from school, youth group, or college, her open heart always welcoming into her heart new friends. Many years later, at a celebration of Evie and Irv's wedding date, well over a hundred, crowded in the back deck of the Redland house in San Diego to toast a tribute to these two-fine, devoted, loving people. Evelyn was a devoted spouse, Mom, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. Evie's roll as grandmother was stupendous. Every year, she earned the "Best Grandma" award from her nine grandchildren. When life's tug moved a child or two to other cities, staying in touch was never hard. Evie and her so loved man decided to move to San Diego where three of their four children would be. Out of Beverly Hills after decades, and south to San Diego. Irv would finish his days in San Diego, passing in 2002. Evelyn would depart San Diego a few years later. She moved into a series of assistance living facilities, the last being a guardian styled memory care. Evie's final hours were supported by Assistance Care, an in-home hospice service. Evelyn will always be a beloved loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by many. Survived by all four of her children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. If anyone should desire to make donations in Evie's name, they can be made to those organizations that are directly supporting the workers in this time of dire need. Evelyn was interred in peace next to Irving Jack Brent's final resting place at Hillside Memorial Park on March 23, 2020. A Special Celebration of Life will be planned after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed and restrictions have been lifted. Rest in Peace, Evie. You were special and very loved. You will be greatly missed.
