|
|
1931 - 2020 Evelyn Marie Sund passed away in Northridge, California on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Roselle, Illinois on December 30, 1931, to Mary Ellen and Francis Xavier Miller, as the only daughter in the middle of six brothers. In 1954 she married Donald Sund, an aerospace engineer, and they moved to southern California, where they would raise three daughters during a happy sixty year marriage. Evelyn worked for many years as a teaching assistant at Andasol Elementary School, and in the library at Nobel Junior High School. She and Don loved traveling, camping and hiking with their children, and then with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After her husband's passing in 2014, she continued to live quietly at home, with visits to and from her extended family.Evelyn is survived by one brother, Leonard, of Holland, Michigan, sisters-in-law Marilyn and Marylee, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and by her three daughters, Donna and husband Kevin, of Crescent City, California, Sheila and husband Brett of Salem, Oregon, and Kelly and husband Dave, of Vienna, Virginia, as well as grandchildren Marisa, Dylan, Connor, Kenton, Kelsey, Clara and Evan, and great-grandchildren Cecelia, Georgia, Roxy and Ronan.A family memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be directed to the Yosemite Conservancy, at yosemite.org
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020