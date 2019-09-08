|
January 2, 1928 - September 4, 2019 Everett William Maguire was born and raised in San Bernardino by parents Edith M. and Everett H. Maguire. He attended San Bernardino High School and San Bernardino Community College, matriculating to UC Berkeley where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. After proudly serving in the US Army during the Korean War, he advanced his career by attending UCLA School of Law on the GI Bill.Maguire was a 56-year resident of Pacific Palisades, where he and his wife Nancy raised three children. Maguire became a highly respected Los Angeles attorney with his intersectional knowledge of engineering and law, specializing in construction. Throughout his career, he represented some of Los Angeles' most esteemed commercial construction companies. In 2005, his fellow Los Angeles Construction Law Attorneys recognized him for his exemplary achievements by honoring him with the prestigious Flaig Award.One of Maguire's most enduring traits was that he was never content to be successful in career and career alone. He maintained ties to countless community and charitable organizations and worked tirelessly to better the communities in which he lived and worked. He was an active member of both the Santa Monica Masonic Lodge and the Pacific Palisades Riviera Lodge, serving as a Master of both lodges. In 1987, the Masons accorded him the prestigious Hiram Award. An active member and former Commander at the Palisades American Legion Post 283, his renegotiation of leases for properties owned by the Post has earned the Post over $1.5 million annually that funds the Legion's charitable programs supporting veterans and local community programs. He was also a member of the board and prolific fundraiser for the Palisades-Malibu YMCA for nearly 30 years, honored by being inducted into YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles' Golden Book of Distinguished Service in 1990. Maguire also negotiated a 3-acre property purchase for the Palisades-Malibu YMCA to insure long term programming for future generations. Maguire always found time to appreciate his faith as an active member, usher and trustee for the Pacific Palisades Community United Methodist Church. He spent ten years as the president of the Methodist Church Administrative Council, held all offices on its Board of Trustees and Foundation and enjoyed over 50 years of attendance.Maguire's greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted husband, beloved father and treasured grandfather, affectionately referred to as Papa. His retirement years were filled with family events and activities, traveling to graduations for each of his five grandchildren. He leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy of Pacific Palisades after 67 years of marriage, three children, Nanette (Bill), William and Constance; five grandchildren, Grant (Lauren), Kevin, Erin, Jeannie (Patrick), and James; and two great-grandchildren, Saul and Emma. Maguire also leaves behind his sisters Jean, Barbara, and Marilyn, five nephews, three nieces and many grand nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Bud. His loss is great to all who loved him and called him friend but his legacy of faith, family and community will endure.Contributions in Maguire's memory can be made to the Everett and Nancy Maguire Foundation Fund D847 at the California Community Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019