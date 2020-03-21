|
Dr. F. Grant Buckle passed away on March 16, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with angiosarcoma of the liver. He was 76 years old. Grant was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. He was the son of Frank Buckle of Devonshire, UK, and Violet Anna Elizabeth. He was very proud of his English-Canadian heritage. Grant lived in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, for several years which was also the home of three Canadian prime ministers. Grant had many fond memories of his childhood in Prince Albert, Saskatoon, and summers at Lake Waskesiu. He graduated from Nutana Collegiate in 1961, where he was voted "most likely to succeed." This high school also graduated a prime minister and governor-general of Canada. Grant went on to attend pre-med and medical school at the University of Saskatchewan, graduating cum laude in 1967. While in pre-med, he enrolled in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He thrilled in flights to Iceland, Resolute Bay, Montreal, London and Paris. His internship and medical residency were at Royal Victoria Hospital at McGill University in Montreal. Grant completed one year of chest residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in NY. He completed his Fellowship in Pulmonary Diseases at UCSF. In 1977, Dr. Buckle was appointed Medical Director of Pulmonary Function Laboratory and Respiratory Therapy at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. This began his 40-year career at Good Sam where he became a highly respected and beloved physician and colleague. There, he met the charming Clinical Nurse Specialist Sallie, and together they founded the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. In 1980, Grant and Sallie were married. Two daughters followed, Lesley-Anne and Sarah. In 1985, Dr. Buckle founded and became Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Center. In 1991, he began his private practice of Internal Medicine at 1245 Wilshire Blvd. where he relished in caring for his patients and collaborating with trusted colleagues for 26 years. He habitually rose at 4 AM to diligently prepare for hospital rounds and his office patients. His declining health forced him to retire earlier than he had planned. His work was one of his great joys. Upon retirement, he was celebrated by his colleagues and patients alike, noting his diagnostic expertise, sense of humor, empathy and dedication to his patients. During leisure years, Grant enjoyed reading and annotating history. The family enjoyed traveling together. Grant would say "step lively" and the family did their best to keep up with him. Grant and Sallie relaxed and celebrated with family and friends at home and Annandale Golf Club. Over the years, Grant enjoyed loving support from Sallie, their two daughters, his two sisters and his mother-in-law, Helen Grayce, who preceded him in death in 2017. He cherished his time spent with his three grandchildren. They were often sneaking off together and sharing a laugh over classic cartoons. Grant was very proud of his family, especially "his girls." He was a dedicated family man, devoted to Sallie, his daughters and his grandchildren. Dr. Buckle is survived by his wife Sallie, daughters Lesley-Anne (Bradley Friedman) and Sarah (Scott Holman), his 3 grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Lynn Waymouth and Leslie Kennedy. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020