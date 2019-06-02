January 24, 1929 - May 18, 2019 Captain Francis Patrick "Pat" Flynn, Sr., USN Retired, was born in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 1929, son of Frances D. and Matthew P. Flynn. Predeceasing Pat were his wife of 53 years, Joyce, and his brothers Matthew P. Flynn, Jr., and Michael D. Flynn. He is survived by his brother, Ronald B. Flynn, children Pat Jr., Tom (Katie), Tim and Peggy, and four grandchildren, Alexander, Sydney, Matt and Emily. Pat attended Incarnation Catholic School in Los Angeles, Loyola High School and the United States Naval Academy (Class of '53). Pat continued in the Naval Reserves until his retirement in 1983 at the rank of Captain. As the Blue and Gold Officer for the Los Angeles area he helped numerous graduating seniors gain admittance to the Naval Academy. Pat was an active member of the LCF Chamber of Commerce Board, Catholic Big Brothers of Los Angeles, Angeles Crest Homeowners Association, USNA Alumni Association, Brothers' Helpers and Kiwanis Terrific Kids. He developed the "Ralph's" shopping center and managed the Mesa Crest Water Company in La Cañada. Funeral services will be held June 8th, 10 am, at St. Bede, The Venerable. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center and Special Care Unit, Sun Valley, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary