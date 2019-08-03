|
April 17, 1926 - July 26, 2019
The Reverend Doctor F. Thomas Trotter died peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 at Pomona Valley Community Hospital, surrounded by his wife Gania Demaree Trotter, and other members of his family. He was 93 years of age. As a minister, professor, administrator, and visionary, Trotter's decades of service to the United Methodist Church continue to impact and inspire globally.
While General Secretary of the United Methodist Church's Board of Higher Education and Ministry (1973-1987), he oversaw 124 church-related universities, colleges and seminaries. He was a founder (1984) of Africa University, Mutare, Zimbabwe-the first church related university in Africa.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, to Frederick B. and Hazel T. Trotter, he was a leader in church and school activities throughout his youth. A veteran of World War II, Tom served in the Army Air Corps in the China-Burma Theater with the Army Airways Communications System (AACS) as a cryptographer (1944-1946).
After the war, Tom earned degrees from Occidental College (AB) and Boston University (STB, PhD). His academic research areas were in the history of Christianity, nineteenth century religious thought, religion and the arts, and the philosophy of religion. He was the author of four books: Jesus and the Historian; Loving God with One's Mind; Politics, Morality and Higher Education; God is With Us; and many scholarly articles. He wrote a weekly column in the Nashville Banner for many years and was also a columnist for the Anchorage Times.
Tom was founding pastor of Montclair Methodist Church, Montclair, CA (1956-1959). At 32, he became Dean of the School of Theology at Claremont (1959-1973), and recruited a pantheon of international scholars to its faculty. After his distinguished service at the Board of Higher Education and Ministry (1973-1987), Tom became President of Alaska Pacific University (1987-1994). He retired after serving as interim President at Claremont School of Theology (1999-2000), but continued to serve as a consultant and mentor for individuals and organizations.
Tom enjoyed music and sang in choirs for most of his life. He was a gifted artist who helped found a humor magazine at Occidental College. His cartoons, paintings and sculptures remain treasured by friends and family.
Tom Trotter is survived by his spouse, Gania Demaree Trotter; his brother and sister, Rev. Mark Trotter and Martha Jagger; his daughters, Prof. Ruth Elizabeth Trotter (Col. Brett Watterson), Paula Anne Trotter (deceased), Tania Trotter Batson (Rev. Greg Batson) and Dr. Mary Kathleen Trotter (Robert Kaufman); his grandchildren, Thomas, Daniel and Wesley Batson; and a loving circle of other family and friends.
A memorial celebration of Trotter's life has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m., August 31 at Claremont United Methodist Church, Claremont, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019