Faith Fayman Strong, age 96, passed on peacefully in her sleep Sunday February 10, 2019, at her home near the ocean in Southern California.Faith described herself as "an artist, author, activist, minister, visionary – but most of all, Mom, Grand-mommy Faith, and Great Grand-Mom, a friend and a soul beyond labels." Born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1922, Faith's creative talents were evident at an early age. She began composing popular songs for piano and writing poetry in her early 20s. Throughout her life she has been a continual learner – studying piano, painting, writing and dance. Her formal education includes attending Stephens College and the University of Colorado. In addition, Faith participated in numerous retreats, workshops and seminars committed to transformational and spiritual growth.Faith's commitment to planetary transformation was reflected in her charitable work with The Hunger Project and A Place Called Home as well as numerous other organizations that enable people to master their circumstances and sustain life on the planet.A recovered alcoholic of fifty-five years, Faith created the first 12 Step program for pill addiction in La Jolla, California in the sixties. In 1983, sparked by a vision, Faith founded "Creating a Sober World," a project that led to the establishment of the first Alcoholics Anonymous in the Soviet Union in 1986. Most recently, she has been a major supporter of New Directions for Women, an addiction treatment center based in Costa Mesa, California.Faith designed and conducted several workshops and spiritual events. These included the "Beyond Bigotry" and "Share the Heart" workshops. After becoming an ordained minister in 1997, she created the "Divorce Blessing Ceremony," featured on the Fox News Network in July of 2001. Up to the day of her passing, Faith expressed her desire to continually evolve, learn and give.She is the author of six books: Connections (2003); Distractions (2005); Reflections (2006); The Glories of Sobriety (2009); Boundaries (2013); and, The Glories of Aging (2017).Faith was always amazed at the six diverse children she raised, and was keenly interested in her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. "Mom" will be missed and forever be an inspiration to her surviving children, Deborah, Hope, Christopher, Linda and Barry. Faith was preceded in death by her son David.A Memorial Service will be held beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2nd at the Center for Spiritual Living Capistrano Valley, 1201 Puerta Del Sol (Suite 100), San Clemente, California. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to "A Place Called Home" at https://apch.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019