December 29, 1934 - July 9, 2019 Faith Elaine passed away peacefully with loving family in Kamuela, Hawaii, at age 84, after a prolonged illness. Born in in Pasadena, CA, to John Bernard Kleker II and Elizabeth Faith Waterman Kleker. She graduated high school from Pasadena City College and received her hairdresser and cosmetician license in 1953. Elaine's family split their time between San Marino, CA, and the beach at Surfside Colony, CA. She met Gilbert Sites in Surfside and married in 1955. Daughter Jennifer Elaine arrived in 1958 followed by son Nicholas Gilbert in 1959.They made their home in La Cañada, CA, until their amicable divorce in 1972. Elaine and the children moved to Surfside full time. She loved living at the beach. Elaine met William "Bill" Fitzpatrick through mutual friends and wed on March 17th, 1972. Elaine became stepmother to Bill's two sons, Kevin and Brian (both deceased). Bill and Elaine continued living in Surfside until Bill's passing in 2013 when she then moved to the Big Island of Hawaii to be close to her children and grandchildren, who all resided there. Elaine wrote that some of her favorite things included swimming in the ocean, interior design, collecting pictures of flowers and gardens, fresh lemons, wisteria vines, shells, but mostly her family and friends. Survived by son and daughter-in-law Nicholas and Stephanie Sites, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Douglas Grossart, grandchildren Maisie and Kyle Grossart, brother and sister-in-law John B. Kleker III and Joyce Kleker, niece Jeannie Kleker, nephews John B. Kleker IV and Jeffery Kleker, his wife Karen and their sons James and Jack Kleker. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 20 to July 21, 2019