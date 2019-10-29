|
|
June 5, 1939 - October 17, 2019 On October 17, 2019 Fauzi Hanna Hasso died peacefully in his home in Chicago Ridge, Illinois, drinking a cup of coffee and probably watching an episode of Peter Falk's Columbo. He was born to mother Hisin and father Hanna in the village of Irmemin, Jordan, where he grew up. He was born on June 5, 1939. He was a resident of Yonkers, NY, and Covina, Rancho Cucamonga, and Victorville, CA, before he moved to Illinois. Fauzi was a skilled machinist and tool and die maker, working at Stewart Stamping Corporation and Caco Pacific. He completed a Diploma in "Meccanico" at the Salesian Technical High School in Bethlehem, Palestine (Scuola Professionale Salesiana Betlemme) on June 26, 1959, where he also learned to play the horn. After migrating to Germany to work for a few years, he married Mamie Khoury in January 1963. He is survived by her and his children Frances Hasso, Amal Hasso Andrawis, Waleed Hasso, John Hasso, Diana Maryann Hasso, and George Khoury, their spouses, and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Fayzeh, Fauziyya, Lily, Iris, Najla, Shogee, Mary, and Sami, and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Gabriel (Fayez) in 2002 and Afifeh in 2018. His children always loved him and hope he is enjoying a game of "hand" or poker in the sky.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 29, 2019