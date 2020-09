(97) passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Culver City. She is predeceased by her husband, George Doi (1995), and is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Doi; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449