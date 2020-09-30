1/
Faye Nuell Mayo
March 3, 1936 - September 16, 2020 Faye Nuell Mayo was in the entertainment industry for more than four decades, as an actor, producer, and in personal management. She was an original member of Women in Film and the Women's Conference Committee of the Screen Actors Guild. She also served on the Conference of Personal Managers. As a producer, Mayo facilitated more than forty productions, including at the Valley Music Theatre and the Schubert. She also served on the Board of the ACLU for many years.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
