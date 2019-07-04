|
July 13, 1943 - June 22, 2019 Faye passed away at the age of 75 in New York City. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to loving parents Ada and Sam Margolis (both deceased). Growing up in Los Angeles, she attended Fairfax High School and then graduated from UCLA Department of Fine Arts. After moving to New York, Faye obtained her doctoral degree in clinical psychology. Her expertise combined with her passion and full heart gained the respect and admiration of her patients and colleagues alike. Faye was a mentor, supervisor and faculty member of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York.Faye is survived by her husband Dr. George Northrup; her precious son Daniel Northrup, loving sister Freyda Margolis Miller (Jerry), her brother Arthur Margolis, cherished nieces and nephews, family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at noon, Sunday - July 7th at Hillside Cemetery, Culver City.Faye's is the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019