April 23, 1925 - November 9, 2020 Felipe "Pepe" P. Galang, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 95. Born in Bulacan, Philippines, Pepe immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1969. He worked for the LADWP for 18 years before retiring in 1990. He lead a full life gardening, gambling and traveling. He leaves us to be reunited with Hilda, his wife of 58 years. Pepe is survived by his 3 daughters Aster, Rowena (Greg) & Janice (Peter) and 4 grandchildren Kendall, Connor, Allegra & Ella. Funeral will be held at Forest Lawn Glendale on Nov. 24 (9am)



