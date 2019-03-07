Resources More Obituaries for Felipe Plascencia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Felipe Plascencia

Felipe Plascencia was a legendary trial attorney and political activist. He was nationally regarded as a leading expert in driving under the influence cases and was frequently asked to lecture on the subject to both the legal community and members of law enforcement. Felipe was born in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico in 1965. He immigrated to Santa Ana, California at the age of seven with his parents Rafael Plascencia, Maria Guadalupe Plascencia and three brothers and a sister. Felipe attended Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley and while at Los Amigos he distinguished himself academically. He was also a top varsity athlete on the soccer, cross country and track team. Felipe did so while working a number of jobs throughout his childhood to contribute to his family's household.Felipe matriculated to California State University Fullerton where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. While at CSUF, he actively participated in student organizations to advocate on behalf of Latino and other minority students. It was in college that he met and married his sweetheart, Yolanda Brito Plascencia who attended Santa Ana College.In 1990 Loyola Law School admitted Felipe and he continued to be active in politics focusing on issues that impacted the working poor and underserved immigrant communities. Upon graduation from Loyola Law School in 1993, he remained a loyal alumnus and regularly donated his time and money to the institution.Prior to opening his own practice, Felipe served as a Los Angeles County Deputy Public Defender, and a Deputy City Attorney for the City of Compton. A graduate of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyer's College, Felipe regularly lectured on trial techniques and often mentored law students and new lawyers. A lifelong student of psychology and human nature, he encouraged lawyers to empathize with all those involved in the legal process and role play the perspectives of all participants in a case before trial. Felipe was known for his charming, down to earth style in front of a jury and his relentless advocacy on behalf of his clients. In 2009 he was recognized as the Attorney of the Year by the Mexican American Bar Association, and he was introduced by then Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley.Felipe remained active in California politics and was President of the Mexican American Bar Association Political Action Committee from 2005 to present. During his presidency he raised the visibility of MABAPAC in Los Angeles county and Sacramento. Felipe Plascencia, a lifelong Democrat, encouraged MABAPAC to endorse the candidates they felt would best serve the community regardless of political affiliation. The annual MABAPAC mixer, held at his residence in La Habra Heights, hosted prominent members of the legal and political communities.He was a terrific husband, father, son, and brother, all while being a legendary trial attorney and remarkable leader. The world has lost a true giant but Felipe has an institution and army mentored by him to continue his mission and perpetuate his legacy of serving the community and underprivileged youth. Felipe is survived by his wife Yolanda, and his daughters Magali and Alena. Additionally he is survived by his father Rafael and his siblings Ramon, Rosa, Moises, Rafael, Joseph, and Erika.Public NOTE: The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Felipe Plascencia Foundation" to continue his mission and perpetuate his legacy of serving the community and underprivileged youth."Credit card donations- click the following link: www.Pledgeling.com/causes; "Felipe Plascencia Foundation" -Please make checks payable to: Felipe Plascencia Foundation C/O Edwards Charles Foundation 269 S Beverly Dr #338 Beverly Hills, CA 90212*Edward Charles Foundation, a 501(c)(3) NFP Org (Tax ID#26-424-5043), is a fiscal sponsor of the Felipe Plascencia Foundation. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 7, 2019