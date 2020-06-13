Felita Waxman
June 6, 1929 - June 11, 2020 Born June 6, 1929 Felia (Felita) Sierota, Born in Navajoa, Mexico to Juan and Rebeca De Sierota, immigrants from Chorzel, Poland. At the young age of 13, Felita was sent on her own to Denver, Colorado to attend Junior High and High School. As a student at the University of Colorado, she fell in love with a fellow student named Milton Waxman. Milton affectionately nicknamed Felita "Faygeleh" (little bird in Yiddish). They married soon after graduation in 1949. Their son Mark (Paula) and daughter Leslie (Leo) made their family complete.The family moved to Yuma, Arizona, and then to Las Cruces, New Mexico where Milton was employed as a civilian engineer by the United States Army. They lived briefly in Philadelphia, PA. moving to California in 1954. The Waxman's lived in the San Fernando Valley for close to 20 years where they made lifelong friends who became their extended family.Felita loved her grandchildren Jake and Sarah Waxman. She was known to peel the skin off the grapes because that was how her grandson liked them. She enjoyed clothes shopping with her granddaughter and took great pride in both grandchildren's accomplishments.Felita was committed to social equality and justice and was an active leader of the League of Women Voters Los Angeles chapter for many years, running local elections among other responsibilities. She participated in The Catholic and Jewish Women's Conference, as well as University Women.Felita enjoyed a good mystery and was an inveterate bridge player. She enjoyed traveling to a variety of places around the world, and a good conversation about the important issues of the day. Contributions may be made on the website of The League of Women Voters Los Angeles

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
