February 5, 1932 - October 19, 2020 Felix Alberto Berbeo, 88, died in Los Angeles on October 19, 2020. Felix was born in Bogotá, Colombia, the son of Felix Rojas Villabon and Ana Tulia Berbeo. He and his sister were raised by their grandparents on a coffee farm near El Ocaso. He served in the Colombian army during La Violencia. He came to New York in the 1950s and went on to Los Angeles to work in the aerospace industry. He is preceded in death by his sister, Asseneth Berbeo. He is survived by his siblings Gladys, Gustavo, Hernando, and Alvaro Rojas Pulido; ex-wife Janice Tray and children José (Flor), Rose Ana (Nestor), Dominic (Jenna), Maria, Monica (Heriberto), Eileen, and Lucy; grandchildren Eddie, Maya, and Louis; and many Colombian cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



