January 20, 1917 - September 20, 2019 Born in Jackson, Michigan, Fern Elizabeth Reid soon moved with her parents to Santa Monica, California. After attending Samohi, she was graduated from Stanford University in 1939. During WWII she worked for the British Army Staff in San Francisco where she met and married Charles Edward Schaaf, a young lawyer and Army officer. After the war, they moved to Brentwood in Los Angeles, and then Pacific Palisades where they began a family which included their two daughters, Susan Schaaf Bonesteel and Carol Fern Schaaf. As the girls grew up, Fern became active in various charitable organizations including the LA Museum of Art, Costume Council, and Los Angeles Symphony's Junior Philharmonic Committee of which she became President. After divorcing, she moved to Beverly Hills where she met and married Lynn B. Gordon and then moved to Malibu. After his death, Fern moved to Westwood in 1990 where she remained for the rest of her life. She had wide and various interests, but loved most her family, her wonderful friends, her beloved Beach Club, music, history, and travel. Private services have been held. The family wishes to thank her heaven sent caretakers, especially Daisy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019